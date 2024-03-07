Top Trump adviser enters Georgia’s 3rd District race

A sixth-generation Georgian who graduated from Woodward Academy, Jack worked for former U.S. Rep. Lynn Westmoreland, as a data specialist for the Republican National Committee and political analyst for the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC before he joined Ben Carson’s campaign in 2015.

Credit: Greg Bluestein Credit: Greg Bluestein

Shortly after Carson ended his campaign, Jack landed in Trump’s camp and was assigned the painstaking task of wrangling delegates. He led the team that recruited pro-Trump delegates, one by one, to stave off a damaging nomination battle.

After Trump’s 2016 election, the Peachtree City native became the deputy White House political director and worked closely with two other Georgians: Nick Ayers, who was Vice President Mike Pence’s top aide, and Billy Kirkland, a top Pence strategist.

In 2019 he was tapped as director of Trump’s office of political affairs, putting him in Trump’s inner circle during his reelection campaign. He worked from the first to last day of Trump’s administration, where he also was the liaison to Georgia elected officials. After President Joe Biden took office, McCarthy tapped Jack to lead his political operation.

He rejoined Trump after he launched his comeback bid, where he helped lead the campaign’s outreach to local elected officials and grassroots activists.

Jack becomes one of the most formidable candidates in the for the 3rd Congressional District seat, which stretches from Atlanta’s southwest suburbs to the Georgia-Alabama line.

Former Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan jumped in the race weeks ago, and former state Rep. Philip Singleton joined the contest in January. Other Republican candidates include ex-state Sen. Mike Crane.

Democrats Val Almonord, Maura Keller and Rodney Moore are also in the running for the deep-red seat.