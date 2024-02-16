Top Georgia political figures attend Fulton Trump hearing

The pivotal hearing that could shape the future of Fulton County’s case against Donald Trump has drawn prominent political figures like a magnet.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made a brief appearance this morning. One of his predecessors, Shirley Franklin, was also in the crowded downtown Atlanta courtroom. So is Charlie Bailey, the onetime Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor and a close ally of District Attorney Fani Willis.

Vernon Jones, a Trump loyalist who waged failed bids for governor and U.S. House, took a seat in the third row. And former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, who faces racketeering charges, is seated at the defense table.