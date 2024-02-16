Top Georgia political figures attend Fulton Trump hearing

The pivotal hearing that could shape the future of Fulton County’s case against Donald Trump has drawn prominent political figures like a magnet.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made a brief appearance this morning. One of his predecessors, Shirley Franklin, was also in the crowded downtown Atlanta courtroom. So is Charlie Bailey, the onetime Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor and a close ally of District Attorney Fani Willis.
Vernon Jones, a Trump loyalist who waged failed bids for governor and U.S. House, took a seat in the third row. And former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, who faces racketeering charges, is seated at the defense table.
The most prominent of the bunch is former Gov. Roy Barnes, the state’s last Democratic governor and a renowned trial attorney. He testified that Willis initially asked him to handle the case against Trump and he turned it down for security reasons.
Also in the crowd: Gerald Griggs, the president of the NAACP, and Bishop Reginald Jackson, who leads more than 500 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia.
And state Sen. Greg Dolezal attended the hearing on Thursday. Dolezal is a Republican who sponsored legislation to create a special Senate committee with subpoena power to investigate Willis.
