Timeline: Atlanta’s lost bid to host Democratic National Convention

July 28, 2022: National Democratic party officials, including DNC Chair Jamie Harrison, visited State Farm Arena. On the visit, Harrison said, “Atlanta is a city that represents the Democratic Party’s values: diversity, inclusion and opportunity. The Democratic Party owes Georgia a whole lot.”

Sept. 26, 2022: While on a visit to the White House for a formal celebration of the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens lobbies aides of President Joe Biden to choose Atlanta for the convention.