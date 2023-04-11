Timeline: Atlanta’s lost bid to host Democratic National Convention

May 13, 2022: Mayor Andre Dickens tells Democrats at the party’s annual gala in Atlanta that the city would bid for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
July 28, 2022: National Democratic party officials, including DNC Chair Jamie Harrison, visited State Farm Arena. On the visit, Harrison said, “Atlanta is a city that represents the Democratic Party’s values: diversity, inclusion and opportunity. The Democratic Party owes Georgia a whole lot.”
Sept. 26, 2022: While on a visit to the White House for a formal celebration of the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens lobbies aides of President Joe Biden to choose Atlanta for the convention.
Jan. 30, 2023: More than 60 officials across the South sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to select Atlanta as the site of next year’s Democratic National Convention to “send a message to the base of our party that we will never take you for granted.”
Feb. 7, 2023: Andre Dickens tells a crowd at an Atlanta Press Club event that “we’re going to get the DNC,” adding that a decision would be made soon after the State of the Union.
March 4, 2023: Civil rights leaders, including the families of John Lewis and Martin Luther King, Jr., send letters to President Joe Biden on the eve of his visit to Selma, and urge him to pick Atlanta.
April 4, 2023: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks with President Joe Biden immediately after he won the city’s runoff election, and promotes the city as a host site for the DNC.
April 11, 2023: The Chicago Sun-Times reports that President Joe Biden picks Chicago to host the 2024 DNC Convention.
