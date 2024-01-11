Breaking: Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial
Politics

The rules for tonight’s debate

By
34 minutes ago

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to a number of rules for tonight’s debate designed to keep the discussion civil and moving.

Among them:

  • Microphones will be cut while a candidate isn’t speaking to prevent Biden and Trump from talking over each other
  • Time limits for answers
  • The candidates cannot bring in props or notes, though they will be provided pen and paper
  • Trump and Biden will be barred from interacting with their campaign staffs during the two commercial breaks

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

College Park rejected plan to transform ballfield into a youth baseball hub

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
2h ago

Credit: AJC/AP

International roaming outage vexing some AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile users
1h ago

Credit: AJC/AP

International roaming outage vexing some AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile users
1h ago

Credit: Ariel Hart

Former UGA coach’s addiction group launches at Georgia capitol
The Latest
Parties look to raise money off debate
17m ago
📲 Download the AJC News app for alerts on the politics news you need to know
41m ago
When and how to watch the debate
46m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta