The rules for tonight’s debate

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to a number of rules for tonight’s debate designed to keep the discussion civil and moving.
Among them:
- Microphones will be cut while a candidate isn’t speaking to prevent Biden and Trump from talking over each other
- Time limits for answers
- The candidates cannot bring in props or notes, though they will be provided pen and paper
- Trump and Biden will be barred from interacting with their campaign staffs during the two commercial breaks
