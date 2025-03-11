The dust settles from Crossover Day and understanding Brian Kemp’s legal overhaul

Today’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast features an in-depth explanation of Gov. Brian Kemp’s overhaul of Georgia’s civil litigation laws.
But first, as the dust from Crossover Day settles, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy have the latest from the Gold Dome.
The hosts discuss the legislation that’s effectively dead for the session, including bills on sports betting, DEI and ending tax on tips.
On civil litigation, Kemp has argued that frivolous lawsuits and giant jury awards have driven up prices for consumers and led to higher insurance premiums.
He wants to limit those lawsuits by placing restrictions on when people can sue businesses for some injuries and ban outside interests from funding the lawsuits.
Opponents, however, consider this a giveaway.
“This is a payback for the insurance companies to make sure that they’re successful,” said Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs. “They have record profits, so I don’t even see it as tort reform. I see it as kind of a handout to the insurance industry.”
