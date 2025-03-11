The dust settles from Crossover Day and understanding Brian Kemp’s legal overhaul

On civil litigation, Kemp has argued that frivolous lawsuits and giant jury awards have driven up prices for consumers and led to higher insurance premiums.

He wants to limit those lawsuits by placing restrictions on when people can sue businesses for some injuries and ban outside interests from funding the lawsuits.

Opponents, however, consider this a giveaway.

“This is a payback for the insurance companies to make sure that they’re successful,” said Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs. “They have record profits, so I don’t even see it as tort reform. I see it as kind of a handout to the insurance industry.”

