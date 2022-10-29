The AJC’s post-rally article is now published

Amid cheers from a crowd of thousands, Obama urged anxious Democrats to mobilize behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and other candidates on the party’s ticket because “democracy is at stake in this election.”

The former president acknowledged that rising inflation is plaguing Georgians – and “taking a bite” out of paychecks – but pushed voters to question what plans Republicans have to target higher prices and settle a wobbly economy.