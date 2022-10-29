The AJC’s post-rally article is now published

Pleading with Georgia Democrats to stay energized ahead of a tough election, former President Barack Obama challenged supporters to demand they “deserve better” than the Republicans on the state’s ballot.
Amid cheers from a crowd of thousands, Obama urged anxious Democrats to mobilize behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and other candidates on the party’s ticket because “democracy is at stake in this election.”
The former president acknowledged that rising inflation is plaguing Georgians – and “taking a bite” out of paychecks – but pushed voters to question what plans Republicans have to target higher prices and settle a wobbly economy.
“I’m here to tell you that tuning out is not an option. Despair is not an option,” Obama said. “The only way to make this economy fair is if we, all of us, fight for it. The only way to save democracy is if we, together, nurture it and fight for it.”
