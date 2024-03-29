Swimming in reserves, General Assembly goes big on tax cuts, raises

Concerns that the national economy might slow and stagnant revenue collections didn’t stop lawmakers this session from finding ways to help Georgians save on their taxes, boost salaries of government workers and create jobs through massive infrastructure spending.

The state entered the session sitting on $16 billion in “rainy day” and undesignated reserves after three years of massive surpluses, and Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers were ready to put some of that to use. The fact that every lawmaker has to face voters in November’s elections made doing so doubly attractive.

Here’s how Georgians fared financially — provided Kemp signs the measures into law: