Statue honoring former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller wins approval

A statue of former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller is coming to the state Capitol, according to a bill the General Assembly approved Wednesday.
The state House voted 172-1 on Wednesday to place a monument to Miller either within the Capitol or on its grounds. The legislation, Senate Bill 140, previously passed the state Senate and now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.
Miller, a former two-term Democratic governor and U.S. senator who gave birth to Georgia’s HOPE scholarship, died in 2018.
“Gov. Miller had the heart of a lion and at the same time the stubbornness of a mountain mule,” said House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. “In the mountains that Zell and I call home, there are few traits more praiseworthy than having the courage of your convictions and a good independent streak to stick by them.”
Three members each from the House and Senate will be tasked with approving the design, acquisition and placement of the monument, which will be funded by private donations, according to the legislation.
“He is in my opinion one of the most consequential governors in the history of our state,” said state Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus.