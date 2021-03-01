Georgia Senate approves bill to put Zell Miller statue on Capitol grounds

“He passed the (Georgia) Lottery years ago that has sent thousands and thousands of people to get higher education that may never have had a chance, ever,” said Senate Rules Chairman Jeff Mullis, a Chickamauga Republican and the bill’s sponsor. “This is a bill that I think we can all be proud of – of the man that gave us HOPE scholarship.”

Senate Bill 140 would create a monument committee of three members each from the Georgia House and Senate who would be tasked with approving the design, acquisition and placement of the monument. No public money would be spent on the monument, which Mullis said would be paid for by private donations.