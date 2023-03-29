BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Starbucks CEO grilled on Capitol Hill over allegation of union-busting practices
X

Sports betting legislation faces long odds

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The effort to legalize sports gambling has already been rescued from an uncertain fate once this year. But it might not survive an even more serious threat in the final hours of the legislative session.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Senate leaders don’t have the Republican votes to pass the most significant expansion of gambling in decades. And Senate Democrats say they are “locked down” and plan to vote as a bloc against it.

Why would Democrats oppose legislation that many had supported earlier this year? They are taking their stance in protest of the GOP push to pass new limits on healthcare treatments for transgender youth that Democrats fiercely opposed.

There’s no sign of a thaw, despite Jones’ call for lawmakers to render a “verdict” on the issues this year. Several Democratic senators say they are sticking with their strategy through the day.

After a Jones aide criticized Democrats for their stance, state Sen. Jason Esteves fired back that Republicans are spending their time on divisive legislation “instead of focusing on bipartisan bills to benefit Georgia.”

- LIVE: Watch streams of the Georgia House and Senate

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Cover 9@9: Why is Rashaan Evans still out on the street?1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves season opener: What you need to know
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players
15h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key
2h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of House Select Committee

In reinvestigation of Jan. 6, Barry Loudermilk clears himself
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia bill would require legislative approval of college tuition increases of more than...
26m ago
Georgia lawmakers reach deal on $32.4B budget
30m ago
House, Senate leaders reach deal on budget with raises for 250,000
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
1h ago
Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top