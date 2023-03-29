Sports betting legislation faces long odds

The effort to legalize sports gambling has already been rescued from an uncertain fate once this year. But it might not survive an even more serious threat in the final hours of the legislative session.
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Senate leaders don’t have the Republican votes to pass the most significant expansion of gambling in decades. And Senate Democrats say they are “locked down” and plan to vote as a bloc against it.
Why would Democrats oppose legislation that many had supported earlier this year? They are taking their stance in protest of the GOP push to pass new limits on healthcare treatments for transgender youth that Democrats fiercely opposed.
There’s no sign of a thaw, despite Jones’ call for lawmakers to render a “verdict” on the issues this year. Several Democratic senators say they are sticking with their strategy through the day.
After a Jones aide criticized Democrats for their stance, state Sen. Jason Esteves fired back that Republicans are spending their time on divisive legislation “instead of focusing on bipartisan bills to benefit Georgia.”