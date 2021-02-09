X

Special election held Tuesday for vacant Dekalb-based Georgia House seat

Photo of the Georgia State Capitol taken from in front of the Sloppy Floyd Building April 8, 2014. BRANT SANDERLIN /BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM . Georgia's state Capitol (AJC file/Brant Sanderlin)
By Maya T. Prabhu, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Six Democratic hopefuls are vying to fill a vacant Dekalb County-based Georgia House seat Tuesday.

A special election was called in December after former state Rep. Pam Stephenson, D-Lithonia, withdrew her candidacy in September. House District 90 includes parts of DeKalb and Rockdale counties.

Georgia law requires the winner of an election to receive more than 50% of the vote, making the need for a runoff likely.

Candidates vying for the seat include Diandra Hines, who served in 2019 as a legislative aide to former state Reps. Michele Henson and Vernon Jones; Angela Moore, a public relations specialist who finished in third place in the 2010 Democratic primary for secretary of state; Greg Shealey, an entrepreneur who finished third and second in the Democratic primaries for the seat in 2020 and 2018, respectively; Joel Thibodeaux, an auditor who placed second in the 2018 Democratic primary for Senate District 43; Stan Watson, a former state representative whom Stephenson defeated in the Democratic primary last year; and Ed Williams, a community activist who finished in fourth place in the Democratic primary for DeKalb County Commission District 7.

Because the special election is essentially a make up for what would have been the November vote in the 90th district, only Democrats could vie for the seat.

A runoff has been scheduled for March 9, a few weeks before the legislative session typically adjourns.

