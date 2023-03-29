Senate leadership passes part of Georgia mental health bill

SB 23, which would revise the names of some of the state’s various committees and commissions, will now head back to the House for its consideration.

HB 520 was a continuation of an effort that began last year under then-Speaker David Ralston, who died in November. Current House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Springfield, has put his support behind HB 520 and the bipartisan team of lawmakers who ushered last year’s measure to the governor’s desk.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee discussed changes to HB 520 but did not vote on the bill before that chamber’s deadline for a panel to pass legislation and still have it be considered before the full Senate this year.

The version of SB 520 discussed by the Senate committee would trim down the bill that passed the House. It would remove a section involving housing access for people with a criminal background due to mental illness-related arrests and another addressing an expansion of health-related social supports such as employment training for young people who receive Medicaid.

State Sen. Brian Strickland, a McDonough Republican, who was planning to sponsor HB 520 in the Senate, said last week that while the bill as a whole did not have a clear path forward, there would be attempts to pass pieces of it and come back next year to address the rest.