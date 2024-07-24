Politics

Senate committee signs off on Ossoff stock trading ban

During a U.S. Senate committee hearing on a proposal to prohibit members of Congress and their family members from trading stock in individual companies, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said, “Georgians of all political persuasions, Americans of all political persuasions overwhelmingly agree that members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we hold office, while we make policy that affects businesses and industries, while we have extraordinary access to privileged and confidential information.” (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

During a U.S. Senate committee hearing on a proposal to prohibit members of Congress and their family members from trading stock in individual companies, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said, “Georgians of all political persuasions, Americans of all political persuasions overwhelmingly agree that members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we hold office, while we make policy that affects businesses and industries, while we have extraordinary access to privileged and confidential information.” (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By
0 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Legislation backed by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff that would prohibit members of Congress and their family members from trading stock in individual companies passed its first committee hurdle Wednesday.

In remarks during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on the bill, Ossoff said that the proposed stock trading ban is a commonsense approach to addressing an ethical land mine for lawmakers.

“Georgians of all political persuasions, Americans of all political persuasions overwhelmingly agree that members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we hold office, while we make policy that affects businesses and industries, while we have extraordinary access to privileged and confidential information,” the Atlanta Democrat said.

The vote to move the bill forward received bipartisan support, but not before roughly an hour of debate where several Republican objected to provisions that would require lawmakers and people working in the White House to sell off holdings in individual businesses once they are elected.

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the ban could force future members of Congress, or even presidential candidates such as Donald Trump, to sell stakes in their own private family businesses.

“We don’t want to have people trading stocks. Had the legislation been drafted to prevent that, I’d support it,” Romney said. “But it calls for divestitures of all sorts of assets that people would have that will prevent them from running for political office. It is a wolf in sheep’s clothing because it’s been drafted in a thoughtless way.”

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, one of the co-sponsors of the bill, pushed back on his fellow conservatives’ concerns. He said he was open to improving the legislation but that some opponents seemed to be intent on killing the bill.

“Let’s be honest, members of Congress get information that is technically not insider information as defined by the securities laws (but which) is nevertheless extremely beneficial to know, and often we get it earlier than other people do,” said Hawley, a Missouri Republican. “That’s why senators rushed to trade stocks at the beginning of the pandemic and were investigated for it and ultimately couldn’t be prosecuted, because technically it wasn’t a violation of the securities laws.”

During the earliest phase of the coronavirus pandemic, both Georgia U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler faced scrutiny after buying and selling stock at the same time they were receiving closed-door briefings about the virus’ spread. Both denied wrongdoing, and neither faced any charges.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The Treasury Department warns that an anti-woke Florida banking law is a national...

Credit: AP

Treasury warns that anti-woke banking laws like Florida's are a national security risk

Credit: TNS

What the flood of donations to Harris campaign means for Georgia

Credit: AP

GOP threatened to sue over November ballot if Biden dropped out. Experts call that...
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Judge rejects prosecutors’ push to pause oversight panel’s work
16m ago
Geoff Duncan endorses Harris, says he’s ‘committed to beating Donald Trump’
1h ago
There’s no consensus in Georgia over whom Kamala Harris should pick as a running mate
Featured

Credit: AP

Huge Olympic news announcement has Atlanta written all over it
2h ago
Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs
Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards