BreakingNews
Georgia lawmakers limp past midnight ‘deadline’ again. Here’s why
Politics

Georgia Senate backs bill targeting opioid overdoses

The Georgia Senate voted unanimously Thursday to approve Senate Bill 395, a measure intended to combat opioid overdoses. It's named in honor of the cousin of Buford Republican Sen. Clint Dixon’s wife, Wesley, who died from an opioid overdose. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Georgia Senate voted unanimously Thursday to approve Senate Bill 395, a measure intended to combat opioid overdoses. It's named in honor of the cousin of Buford Republican Sen. Clint Dixon’s wife, Wesley, who died from an opioid overdose. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By
31 minutes ago

A bill aiming to address opioid-related overdoses is headed to the governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 395, which received unanimous support in the Georgia Senate, combines a trio of existing measures making naloxone, the opioid-reversal drug, more readily available in schools, on college campuses and in government buildings.

The bill is named in honor of the cousin of Buford Republican Sen. Clint Dixon’s wife, Wesley, who died from an opioid overdose.

It would allow anyone, including teachers, administrators, visitors or students, to carry naloxone, or the brand name Narcan, and administer the drug to someone experiencing an overdose.

It also includes provisions included in the original version of House Bill 1170, which Republicans in the Senate gutted and replaced with language making it harder for kids to access gender-affirming treatment. Previously, HB 1170 had ensured naloxone would be available in government buildings and courthouses.

SB 395 also includes provisions from House Bill 1035, which would have allowed vending machines to dispense overdose-reversal drugs while protecting pharmacists from punishment for filling them up.

Earlier in the day, the House passed House Resolution 1360, creating a study committee to explore non-opioid alternatives for managing pain.

This year, the Legislature also passed Senate Bill 465, which would allow authorities to charge with manslaughter anyone whose manufacture or sale of fentanyl results in a fatal overdose.

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman is the Politics News and Enterprise Reporter for the AJC, where she covers statewide political stories. She returned to Atlanta, after spending six years at The Seattle Times covering transportation, mental health, education and local news in the Pacific Northwest

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Drones helped bring drugs, weapons into Georgia prisons, investigation finds

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House, Senate OK $36.1 billion budget with raises for 300,000

WATCH
High above Midtown, training center protesters rescued from crane

Credit: AP

Trump lawyer: Ex-president cannot be charged for false statements

Credit: AP

Trump lawyer: Ex-president cannot be charged for false statements

Credit: Bob Townsend

Buckhead brewery sued by EEOC over Black chef’s firing
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lawmakers limp past midnight ‘deadline’ again. Here’s why
19m ago
The latest: Georgia lawmakers race through dozens of measures in frenetic finale
27m ago
Live: Georgia bill tracker 2024
34m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

2024 Braves preview: Getting you ready for Friday’s season opener
All-state and all-metro: Georgia high school basketball teams of the year
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say