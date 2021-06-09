Sen. Jon Ossoff fulfills campaign promise by putting assets in blind trust

Ossoff notified the Senate last week that he had created the qualified blind trust for his assets, which contributed to a net worth somewhere between $2 million and $7.3 million as of late last year. At the time, his wealth was spread among various stocks, securities and mutual funds.

During the campaign, Ossoff challenged then-U.S. Sen. David Perdue to create a blind trust for his assets. Perdue and his counterpart, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, both faced widespread criticism for having active portfolios during the coronavirus pandemic, including trading in companies that were affected by the health crisis.