Is Rudy Giuliani in the Mercedes he is supposed to surrender to Fulton election workers?

Former Trump attorney is seen outside a polling place in Florida
By
16 minutes ago

Rudy Giuliani arrived at a polling station in Florida on Tuesday apparently driving the Mercedes-Benz he’s been ordered to turn over to two Fulton County poll workers.

The former New York City mayor was found liable late last year of defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who he falsely accused of voting fraud after the 2020 election. He was ordered to pay the mother and daughter $148 million and a judge said he must turn over his assets — including the 1980 convertible once owned by movie star Lauren Bacall and his $5 million Upper East Side apartment — to help pay the judgment.

About a month after the 2020 election, Giuliani unveiled security footage showing Freeman and Moss counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He claimed falsely that the workers ordered Republican observers to leave, then pulled out “suitcases” of illegal ballots to count in secret. He also said Freeman and Moss shared USB drives “like they were vials of heroin or cocaine.”

A judge has set a hearing in New York for Thursday after lawyers for Freeman and Moss said Giuliani missed a deadline to surrender his possessions. The attorneys reported to the court that they went to Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment last week to see what assets were there, but that it had been cleared out.

Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman said Tuesday that the counsel for Freeman and Moss “are simply attempting to further bully and intimidate Mayor Giuliani until he is rendered penniless and homeless.”

He claimed Giuliani had made available his property and possessions as ordered but didn’t specifically address the car.

Freeman and Moss say Giuliani’s accusations upended their lives and spurred death threats and racial harassment.

Giuliani has also been charged in Fulton County as part of a sweeping election interference case.

