Rudy Giuliani arrived at a polling station in Florida on Tuesday apparently driving the Mercedes-Benz he’s been ordered to turn over to two Fulton County poll workers.

The former New York City mayor was found liable late last year of defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who he falsely accused of voting fraud after the 2020 election. He was ordered to pay the mother and daughter $148 million and a judge said he must turn over his assets — including the 1980 convertible once owned by movie star Lauren Bacall and his $5 million Upper East Side apartment — to help pay the judgment.

About a month after the 2020 election, Giuliani unveiled security footage showing Freeman and Moss counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He claimed falsely that the workers ordered Republican observers to leave, then pulled out “suitcases” of illegal ballots to count in secret. He also said Freeman and Moss shared USB drives “like they were vials of heroin or cocaine.”