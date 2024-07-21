RFK Jr.’s campaign calls exclusion from debate ‘an act of collusion’

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Kennedy filed an election complaint in May alleging CNN was colluding with the candidates to leave him out and alleged the requirements to participate were designed to ensure only Biden and Trump would qualify, The Associated Press reported.

“CNN is making prohibited corporate contributions to both campaigns and the Biden committee and the Trump committee have accepted these prohibited corporate contributions,” a lawyer for Kennedy, Lorenzo Holloway, wrote in a letter to the Federal Election Commission.

CNN said the complaint was without merit.

On Thursday, Kennedy’s campaign said he “meets all published criteria” to participate and, repeating his prior claims, called his omission “an act of collusion between two establishment parties terrified of being held to their records.”

“The American people want leaders who trust them to make up their own minds,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Instead, our last two presidents are restricting voters from choosing anyone other than themselves.”