Republicans sweep down-ballot statewide races again

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appeared headed to re-election over Democrat Bee Nguyen. .

Made famous by his refusal to “find” more votes for Trump, Raffensperger benefited from crossover Democratic support. One October poll found that 20% of the Democrats queried said they planned to vote for Raffensperger.

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr appeared headed to re-election over Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan late Tuesday to be the state’s top lawyer for another four years.

The pair made the enforcement of Georgia’s anti-abortion law central to their race, with Jordan saying she would not spend state resources to defend the statute that bans most abortions once a doctor can detect cardiac activity. Carr called Jordan’s position a “dereliction of duty.”

Republican state Sen. Tyler Harper, meanwhile, was on his way to becoming Georgia’s next agriculture commissioner, beating Democratic opponent Nakita Hemingway.

Harper, a seventh-generation farmer from Ocilla will become only the third leader of the Department of Agriculture has seen in over half a century.

Since 1969, the agency has been led by two men: Democrat Tommy Irvin, who served as commissioner for more than 40 years, and his successor, Republican Gary Black, who is finishing his third term as agriculture commissioner.

Republican incumbent John King beat Democratic challenger Janice Laws Robinson in the Georgia insurance commissioner’s race. The commissioner regulates rates for various types of insurance and serves as the state’s fire marshal.

Appointed to the post by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, King has cited his efforts to combat insurance fraud, saying the department has recovered more than $40 million from insurance companies.

Robinson, an insurance broker who cited her industry experience as a chief qualification, said she would have challenged every request for an insurance rate increase. Robinson was the Democratic nominee for the job in 2018 but lost the election to Republican Jim Beck, who later wound up in federal prison after being convicted of stealing more than $2.5 million from a former employer.

Republican Richard Woods won his reelection for state school superintendent.

Woods leads the Georgia Department of Education, which is responsible for a third of the state budget. The agency distributes state and federal funding to schools while monitoring their academic performance and their compliance with laws and regulations.

In the race for Georgia’s next labor commissioner, Republican state Sen. Bruce Thompson led Democratic state Rep. William Boddie.

The job can be low profile in good times, but the center of the storm in a crisis. The agency became the focus of attention when the pandemic spurred unprecedented layoffs and overwhelmed the state’s unemployment insurance system.

Thompson and Boddie were running to replace Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, who was criticized for his management of the department during the pandemic and decided not to run for re-election.

Staff writers Michael Kanell, Drew Kann, Ty Tagami and David Wickert contributed to this article.