Republican Geoff Duncan will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, joining several other Republicans who will use the spotlight to urge conservatives to ditch Donald Trump in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Duncan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his “focus will be on the millions of Republicans watching at home that are sick and tired of making excuses for Trump everywhere they go.”

He’s one of several GOP figures who will speak during the nominating convention as Harris tries to drive a deeper wedge into Trump’s base. Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Republican commentator Anna Navarro are also expected to deliver remarks this week.