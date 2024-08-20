Politics

Republican Geoff Duncan will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in 2022. (Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in 2022. (Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
15 minutes ago

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, joining several other Republicans who will use the spotlight to urge conservatives to ditch Donald Trump in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Duncan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his “focus will be on the millions of Republicans watching at home that are sick and tired of making excuses for Trump everywhere they go.”

He’s one of several GOP figures who will speak during the nominating convention as Harris tries to drive a deeper wedge into Trump’s base. Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Republican commentator Anna Navarro are also expected to deliver remarks this week.

Duncan, a former professional baseball player, emerged as one of the nation’s most prominent Republican critics of Trump after he and other state leaders resisted the then-president’s attempts to overturn his narrow 2020 election defeat.

He’s since become a vocal critic of Trump and his allies. He refused to support Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, his successor, and Herschel Walker, the failed Trump-backed contender who challenged U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

And, to the delight of Democrats, he endorsed President Joe Biden and then Harris. Infuriated Republicans, meanwhile, have tried to ban him from running for state and federal office on the GOP ticket and to treat him as a “trespasser” if he attends party events.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Al Drago/The New York Times

Will Geoff Duncan speak at the Democratic National Convention?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Why the Georgia GOP wants to exile Geoff Duncan from the party
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raphael Warnock once distanced himself from presidential politics. Now he’s key to Kamala...
Placeholder Image

Here are some things to know about U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Democrats struggle with ‘bittersweet’ goodbye to Joe Biden2h ago
Jason Carter plans to honor Jimmy Carter’s legacy at the Democratic National Convention
Here are some things to know about U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog