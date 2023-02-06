X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bill aims to stop Georgia scammers from getting seniors’ money

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Raffensperger says protections would help prevent victimization

Older Georgians would gain protections from scams under a bill that aims to safeguard investments before they’re gone, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday.

Suspicious transactions could be delayed by investment firms and advisers for 15 business days while they’re reviewed under Senate Bill 84, which would cover people who are at least 65 years old and those who are mentally or physically incapacitated.

“I’ve seen a rapid rise in seniors being financially exploited,” Raffensperger, who oversees securities in Georgia, said during a press conference at the state Capitol. “This legislation will implement commonsense safeguards to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The bill also includes provisions to require brokers to notify the state if they have reasonable cause to suspect financial exploitation and allow notification of relatives or other individuals designated by victims.

Thirty-four other states already have similar laws.

“This bill will give financial institutions a tool to be preemptive instead of waiting until after the fact, where the money may be gone,” said state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, a Republican from Rome who sponsored the measure. “There’s many horror stories of that out there.”

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 20238h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Family of activist killed by police demands answers
3h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Opinion: DeSantis balked, College Board blinked on Black studies class
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Opinion: DeSantis balked, College Board blinked on Black studies class
9h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Father shoots son after argument at Adairsville Mexican restaurant, police say
3h ago
The Latest

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 2023
8h ago
Warnock, Black Caucus push Biden to make policing a theme of State of the Union
9h ago
Vice President Harris to talk up strong economy in Wednesday visit to Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Khalil Hamra

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
1h ago
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
5h ago
Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top