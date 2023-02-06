Bill aims to stop Georgia scammers from getting seniors’ money

Suspicious transactions could be delayed by investment firms and advisers for 15 business days while they’re reviewed under Senate Bill 84, which would cover people who are at least 65 years old and those who are mentally or physically incapacitated.

“I’ve seen a rapid rise in seniors being financially exploited,” Raffensperger, who oversees securities in Georgia, said during a press conference at the state Capitol. “This legislation will implement commonsense safeguards to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”