Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work

Democrats pushed back on the change, with all of them voting against the proposal. Republicans hold the majority, but changes to the rules require agreement of two-thirds of the chamber — meaning Democrats can block the resolution. Senators are expected to take the measure up again Wednesday.

Gooch said the proposal is in response to recent legal debates over what is and isn’t legislative privilege. The rule addresses a portion of the state constitution that states, “no member shall be liable to answer in any other place for anything spoken in either house or in any committee meeting of either house.”

Democrats say the rule change is an attempt to discourage senators from sharing information about the work they or their colleagues do if, for example, they are compelled to testify in court. Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said Democrats voted against the proposal because it was drafted without input from the caucus.

“We will vote yes for a bipartisan rules package crafted in a transparent, bipartisan manner,” she said. “While Senate rules are intended to guide decorum and our work in the Senate, the proposed changes appear to lack transparency and the oversight the public is entitled to.”

Another proposed change would require that the Senate president pro tem vacate the leadership position if he or she runs for another office.

When former Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor last year, he declined to step down from his position — drawing the ire of some of his Senate colleagues. Miller also filed a handful of bills that had strong support among the GOP base in an attempt to stand out in the four-way primary.

“Candidly, sometimes running for another office makes people say and do things that not all members of the caucus agree with, and we want to make sure we avoid that in the future,” Gooch said.