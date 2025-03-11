Breaking: Uber at fault for sex trafficking of Georgia child, lawsuit says
Prisons, education, school vouchers: A quick look at the 2026 Georgia state budget

The top of the Georgia State Capitol building is shown in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The top of the Georgia State Capitol building is shown in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By
15 minutes ago

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a proposed budget for fiscal year 2026, which begins in July. Here’s what you need to know.

Boost for prisons: Gov. Brian Kemp has made improving safety and security in Georgia’s troubled prison system a top priority. The governor proposed spending an extra $125.3 million on the Department of Corrections next year.

The House has doubled that — adding $125 million for additional corrections officers, raises for correctional officers and other staffers, more beds at private prisons and other priorities.

The investment follows a long-running investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution into the state’s prisons.

More for education: The House adds $98.4 million to Kemp’s proposed K-12 education budget. Much of the money would go to establish grant programs for student mental health and other support services, plus $28 million for districts with the most economically disadvantaged students.

The House budget also includes more money for literacy coaches, student safety initiatives and school supplies, among other priorities.

Private school vouchers: In a break with Kemp, the House would spend far less on a private school voucher program the General Assembly created last year. Kemp proposed spending $141 million in the program’s first year. The House has proposed just $45.6 million — a third of Kemp’s proposal.

To borrow or not? Kemp has proposed spending hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from Georgia’s reserve and surplus funds for construction projects and other capital spending. The idea is to avoid interest costs that come with borrowing and save money in the long run.

But the House has proposed borrowing more than $321 million to pay for school construction, school buses and prison facilities.

What’s next: The House passed its version of the 2026 budget by a vote of 171 to 4. It now goes to the Senate, which will place its own stamp on the spending plan. Legislators and Kemp will negotiate and approve a final version in the next few weeks.

About the Author

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

(Left to right) House Appropriations Chairman Matt Hatchett chats with Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns after members voted to approve the 2026 budget at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

FILE - The letters at Black Lives Matter Plaza have been repainted after the street was repaved near the White House in Washington, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)

Credit: AP

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

