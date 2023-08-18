DeSantis wants Republicans to ignore the ‘static’

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Politics
By
16 minutes ago
X

Without mentioning Donald Trump by name, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Republicans to ignore the “static” and focus on conservative issues — or risk fueling President Joe Biden’s reelection victory.

“I hope we’ll be focused on the future of the country, rather than the other static that’s out there right now,” DeSantis said. “A lot of the static, a lot of the things about looking backward, is not going to help us secure this border. That is not going to help these middle-class families who are struggling.”

The second-term Florida governor is Trump’s top rival, but he’s long trailed the former president by double digits in the polls. He also has been pilloried by critics who mock his buttoned-down approach.

DeSantis seemed determined to show a different side of his personality on Friday at the Gathering — the two-day conservative conference in Atlanta — as he cracked jokes about college football, quipped about slow drivers and shared a sentimental story about his son playing baseball in Iowa.

Much of DeSantis’ remarks focused on the conservative policies he adopted in Florida, his ongoing legal battle with the Walt Disney Co., and his pledge to bolster national security.

The Grand Hyatt Buckhead ballroom filled with cheers as he outlined plans to crack down on drug trafficking and leave smugglers “stone cold dead” if they’re caught illegally entering the U.S.

“We are going to authorize the use of deadly force against cartels,” DeSantis said. “If you have somebody coming in with the fentanyl in their backpack, if they even break through the border wall ... that’s the last thing they’re going to be able to do.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

THE GATHERING 2023
LIVE: Former Vice President Mike Pence: “I did my duty,” on January 6th

FROM OUR PUBLISHER
Historic week shows our commitment to informing you
2h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate
5h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump indictment: Breaking down the ‘criminal enterprise’
6h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump indictment: Breaking down the ‘criminal enterprise’
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Thick Trump indictment means the legal fun is just starting
6h ago
The Latest
Former Vice President Mike Pence: “I did my duty,” on January 6th
56m ago
A relaxed DeSantis plays to Georgia audience
1h ago
Sen. Tim Scott reveals spirit of a political brawler at the Gathering
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top