Poll closure plan defeated in rural Georgia’s Lincoln County

“After the public hearings and with the reactions from the people, it was just time to let that go,” Lincoln County Elections Director Lilvender Bolton said. “I just thought we needed to end it, and the board agreed.”

Bolton had supported the precinct consolidation plan as a way to provide voters with a central site for both early and election day voting, eliminating the need for small, little-used local precincts. With one large voting location, Bolton said there would have been plenty of voting machines, no lines and room for social distancing.

The poll closure proposal came after a state law changed the composition of the county election board, giving a majority of appointments to the Republican-led County Commission. Lincoln is one of six counties where the Republican-controlled Georgia General Assembly reorganized local election boards.

“I want to restate what the purpose of it was: It was not to suppress any voter in this county,” said James Allen, chairman of the county election board. “What it was for is the convenience of the electors in the public interest.”

Across Georgia, county election boards closed 214 precincts between 2012 and 2018, nearly 8% of the state’s polling places, according to a count by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.