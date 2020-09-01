WSB poll: Trump builds lead over Biden in Georgia after RNC

The survey points to formidable advantages for Georgia Republicans, who have won every statewide race for more than a decade and carried the state in every White House contest since 1996, including Trump’s 5-point win in 2016.

Explore Democrats press to go on offensive in 2020 Georgia race

Trump led Biden among voters older than 40 and had a 20-point edge among men. He also amassed more support among core Republican voters (87%) than Biden had among Democrats (78%). And he led 50% to 38% with voters who had watched both political conventions over the past two weeks.

“It’s a statistically significant change. Basically, the GOP consolidated behind Trump. They appeared to like the message from the convention,” said Mark Rountree, the president of Landmark. “It just looks to me like the RNC made a big difference.”

Other recent polls have shown a tighter race in Georgia, including surveys from Monmouth University, YouGov and SurveyUSA that each suggested a close contest. A survey conducted during the start of the RNC that was released Monday by Public Polling Policy, a left-leaning firm, showed Georgia was a toss-up.

Democrats have promised to flip Georgia while Republicans have intensified their efforts to defend the state, mindful that a Trump defeat here could spell doom for his re-election chances.

The Landmark poll highlighted bright spots for Biden, too. He led Trump 45% to 16% among independent voters, a bloc that once reliably supported Republicans in Georgia. About 80% of Black voters back the Democrat, and he leads Trump 43% to 37% among voters ages 39 and under.

“It’s probably all temporary — a convention bounce. But it shows there’s room for Trump to go up,” Rountree said, nodding to the roughly one-third of independents who still haven’t decided. “I’d put Georgia in the lean Republican category.”