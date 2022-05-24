Herschel Walker casts a ballot -- but won’t say his pick for gov

“There are some bad grapes on both sides, but I respect President Trump a great deal and always will. He’s a good, good friend. He got behind me because he knew I’d get the job done. But at the same time, he doesn’t run what I do in my decisions.”

Pressed on whether he’d want to campaign with Trump in a general election against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Walker was blunt.

“If he wants to come down, I told him he and his family could come down,” he said. “President Trump has been more than just a friend. I’ve known him since 1982. I want him to come down. I want all Republicans to come down and campaign for me, because we’ve got to bring this party together.”