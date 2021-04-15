Warnock off to a fast fundraising start for 2022 Senate re-election race

The Democrat’s campaign said Thursday he raised more than $5.7 million from more than 101,000 supporters between Jan. 6 and March 31 – totaling what Warnock’s aides say is the highest off-year fundraising quarter in Georgia history. He ends the quarter with $5.6 million in the bank.

Just months after defeating former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Warnock is already preparing for a 2022 campaign for a full six-year term. Two Republicans quickly announced challenges – military veterans Kelvin King and Latham Saddler – and other prominent GOP figures are weighing a run.