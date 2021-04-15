Navy veteran Latham Saddler enters US Senate race against Warnock

More: Who could challenge Raphael Warnock in 2022

In his announcement video, Saddler said he’s running in part because he’s concerned about China’s growing influence and fearful that “our country is being undermined from within by a broken political system lacking authentic leadership.”

Saddler, an Atlanta native, was student-body president at the University of Georgia and taught himself Farsi after his graduation as he charted a course as a Navy SEAL. Over an eight-year military career, Saddler deployed on an array of missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

His last active-duty assignment was Director of Intelligence Programs, helping to develop special operations for the National Security Council at the White House. He later was selected as a White House fellow before joining Synovus as an executive.

Saddler enters the race as a relative unknown in a field that could soon feature more prominent figures, but he hopes to parlay his standing as an outsider and decorated veteran to jump to a head start in the unsettled GOP contest.

“We are a caring and courageous people. And we deserve better,” Saddler said. “Raising my two sons here in Georgia has only strengthened my resolve to lead and serve. I will not stand by waiting for someone else to do the work required.”

See his video here: