Trump set to return to Georgia on Sunday for final election push

He is set to headline a rally in Rome, though the details have not yet been released and they’re still subject to change. The northwest Georgia city is the heart of one of the state’s most conservative districts, and it’s part of Trump’s efforts to rally white Republican voters to his bid.

The president is returning to Georgia for the fourth time since the summer as polls show he’s locked in a neck-and-neck race with Democrat Joe Biden. Republicans have carried the state in every presidential contest since 1996, and losing Georgia’s 16 electoral votes could doom his chances for a second term.