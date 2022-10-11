Top Republicans frame vote for Walker as vote against Biden

When pressed by reporters, Cotton and Scott both scoffed at the allegations, which Walker has denied. And the Georgia Republican didn’t take any questions from the media, busying himself nearby with a long line of supporters waiting patiently for pictures.

The event was designed to be a resounding show of support for Walker from national Republicans, who see defeating U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock as one of a dwindling number of pathways to flipping control of the Senate.

“Warnock and the Democrats want to make this about Herschel Walker’s yesterdays,” Cotton said. “Herschel Walker wants to make this about Georgia’s tomorrows.”

The underlying message to conservative voters was undeniable: A vote for Walker is a vote for a GOP-controlled Senate — and the power to block President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies from muscling their top priorities through Congress in the next two years.

It echoes the approach from Republicans during the epic nine-week Senate runoffs after the 2020 elections, when voters were urged to swallow misgivings about Donald Trump or either of the two GOP incumbents and rally to the polls.

This time, however, national Republicans are asking voters to set aside concerns about Walker’s history of erratic and violent behavior, along with a pattern of lies and exaggerations, to check Biden’s authority.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

“Raphael Warnock, who campaigned with his puppies two years ago, has proven to be simply a lap dog for Joe Biden,” said Cotton, an Arkansas Republican seen as a potential presidential contender. “Herschel Walker will be a champion for the people of Georgia.”

Long before the abortion allegations, polls showed a share of Republicans were willing to back Warnock, support a third-party candidate or skip the contest altogether. And key Georgia Republicans have steered clear of Walker, leaving it to national figures to defend him.

“Republicans need to be honest with themselves that the race has now shifted to a referendum on the flaws and questions about our candidate,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said of Walker. “Going forward, we have to get better about nominating candidates who can win general elections.”

‘Struggling’

The visits coincide with a fresh round of attacks from Warnock’s allies that highlight the fallout of the abortion reports as Democrats seek to peel off more independent and swing voters.

An offshoot of the pro-Democratic Senate Majority Fund aired an ad Tuesday that invokes outspoken criticism of Walker by his son Christian following the reports. The 23-year-old accused his father of violent behavior and said he warned him against running for the seat.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

As made clear on Tuesday, Herschel Walker has his own backup. Scott is the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which recommitted its support for Walker following the allegations.

And former President Donald Trump’s super PAC booked nearly $1 million for ads attacking Warnock, adding to the barrage from both Senate candidates and their allies already inundating the airwaves.

At the rally, Walker’s supporters buzzed about an Emerson College poll conducted last week that showed a neck-and-neck race. Gordon Austin, a veteran activist, expressed confidence Walker will steer the narrative toward high inflation and economic problems.

“The American people are struggling,” said Austin, who attended the event with his wife. “Democrats are desperate, so they’re going after their opponent. And most people won’t let that decide their decision. It’s going to be about the economy.”