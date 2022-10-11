Pro-Warnock ad features Herschel Walker’s adult son

It’s not the first attack ad featuring a Walker relative. Warnock and his allies unleashed a torrent of other negative ads highlighting the former football star’s history of violent behavior, including footage of his ex-wife detailing his threats against her. He hasn’t denied those claims, citing struggles with mental health disease.

Before the spate of abortion reports, many public polls showed a neck-and-neck contest between the two rivals in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. It’s not yet clear how the developments could influence the race, though the fallout has shifted the media narrative for the last week.

Warnock, however, has pointedly steered clear of the issue, saying only that Walker’s behavior is part of a “disturbing” pattern. He and other Democrats are wary of giving Republicans a unifying message to shift back to the offensive.

The ad coincides with Walker’s campaign stop in west Georgia on Tuesday with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the powerful National Republican Senatorial Committee. With few other chances to flip seats, Scott and other top Senate Republicans have reaffirmed their support for Walker.