Walker’s allies resurface bodycam footage

Political Insider
55 minutes ago

In the aftermath of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s 2021 victory, Republicans lamented that they held back one of their toughest attacks until the runoff campaign: The bodycam footage of an altercation with the Democrat and his former wife in early 2020.

This campaign, GOP forces are deploying the footage earlier. The pro-Herschel Walker 34N22 political action committee aired a TV ad Tuesday that features video of Warnock’s ex-wife calling him a “great actor” to investigators after he denied her claims.

Republicans hope to use the incident to counter a torrent of attention surrounding Walker’s threats of violence against his ex-wife and other women, as well as the abortion controversy that has engulfed Walker.

Warnock’s ex-wife told Atlanta police officers that he ran over her foot with his car during a heated argument outside her townhouse, and she described him as someone who is “really good at putting on a show.

Warnock wasn’t charged with a crime, and medical officials didn’t find visible signs of injury to the foot. Warnock told the AJC in March 2020 that her allegations “didn’t happen.”

