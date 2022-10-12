Walker’s allies resurface bodycam footage

In the aftermath of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s 2021 victory, Republicans lamented that they held back one of their toughest attacks until the runoff campaign: The bodycam footage of an altercation with the Democrat and his former wife in early 2020.
This campaign, GOP forces are deploying the footage earlier. The pro-Herschel Walker 34N22 political action committee aired a TV ad Tuesday that features video of Warnock’s ex-wife calling him a “great actor” to investigators after he denied her claims.
Republicans hope to use the incident to counter a torrent of attention surrounding Walker’s threats of violence against his ex-wife and other women, as well as the abortion controversy that has engulfed Walker.
Warnock’s ex-wife told Atlanta police officers that he ran over her foot with his car during a heated argument outside her townhouse, and she described him as someone who is “really good at putting on a show.”
Warnock wasn’t charged with a crime, and medical officials didn’t find visible signs of injury to the foot. Warnock told the AJC in March 2020 that her allegations “didn’t happen.”
