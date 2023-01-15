‘Top of mind’: Biden’s visit to Atlanta underscores Georgia’s 2024 role

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

That’s playing out in ways that could shape Biden’s bid for a second term. The president wants Georgia to jump earlier in the schedule on next year’s Democratic nominating schedule, though state Republicans will have the final say on the calendar overhaul.

And Atlanta is a finalist to win the Democratic National Convention, with city leaders and state Democrats mounting an ambitious effort to win the prestigious event. Officials say Warnock and other state Democrats are expected to bend Biden’s ear on the DNC while he’s here.

To press their case, Atlanta boosters took out a full-page ad in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday that evokes the posters commonly deployed on city streets by activists during the civil rights movement.

In stark bold lettering, the ad reads: “President Biden Cement Your Legacy Choose Atlanta.” It’s signed by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former Atlanta mayors Shirley Franklin and Andrew Young, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, Warnock and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

It’s also endorsed by Bernice King, the daughter of the slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and one of the nation’s most prominent civil rights advocates.

“Atlanta is symbolic of the progress that has been made in the South by the Democratic Party,” Dickens told the AJC of his plans to personally lobby Biden for the convention. “And we are the center of the political universe.”

‘Rightly deserved’

Biden’s will speak at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the downtown congregation where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached and Warnock has served as senior pastor for almost two decades. Though many presidents have visited Ebenezer, Biden will be the first sitting one to speak at the church’s regular Sunday service.

He’s expected to highlight his first two years in office and preview his agenda for the next two, when he must navigate a closely divided Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate and a U.S. House that narrowly flipped to GOP control in the midterm.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Biden consulted with Warnock earlier this week to discuss the Sunday service, the latest in a string of what aides described as “meaningful” conversations. That’s a contrast from the last year, when Warnock took pains to keep Biden at arm’s length.

When asked if he thought Biden should campaign with him in Georgia – or even if he should run again – Warnock regularly replied with a well-worn answer that everyday voters don’t care about “pundit” speculation.

The few times Warnock invoked Biden’s name on the campaign trail, it was in the context of his push to keep open a Savannah-area military installation or his calls for robust student debt relief. And when Biden did hold a fundraiser for Warnock, ahead of the December runoff, it was held in Boston – without Warnock in attendance.

Only after his victory was sealed did Warnock endorse Biden for a second term. The distanced approach appeared to help neutralize Biden’s poor approval ratings in Georgia and boost Warnock’s effort to win crossover voters on his path to defeat Republican Herschel Walker.

It was Warnock who invited Biden to address Ebenezer, officials said.

“It speaks to the solid relationship that they had during the campaign and that they continue to have now,” said Bottoms. “We should all be so proud of the attention our state is getting. It’s so rightly deserved.”

Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell contributed to this report.