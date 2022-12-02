On the Georgia Trail: Biden helps Warnock – from afar

There’s good reason for Warnock’s efforts to distance himself from Biden, as opinion polls continue to show the president’s approval ratings hovering around 40% in Georgia. Former President Barack Obama, who stumped for Warnock on Thursday, is considered a far more influential surrogate.

That doesn’t mean Biden is completely sidelined ahead of Tuesday’s runoff against Republican Herschel Walker. The president has repeatedly vouched for Warnock and sent tweets promoting his reelection. And on Friday he’s headed to Massachusetts to benefit the Democrat.