On the Georgia Trail: Biden helps Warnock – from afar

Ask U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock whether he thinks President Joe Biden should campaign with him in Georgia – or even if he should run again – and you’ll get a well-worn answer from the Democrat that everyday voters don’t care about “pundit” speculation.
There’s good reason for Warnock’s efforts to distance himself from Biden, as opinion polls continue to show the president’s approval ratings hovering around 40% in Georgia. Former President Barack Obama, who stumped for Warnock on Thursday, is considered a far more influential surrogate.
That doesn’t mean Biden is completely sidelined ahead of Tuesday’s runoff against Republican Herschel Walker. The president has repeatedly vouched for Warnock and sent tweets promoting his reelection. And on Friday he’s headed to Massachusetts to benefit the Democrat.
“I’m doing a major fundraiser up in Boston today,” he said to reporters at a signing ceremony at the White House when pressed on why he didn’t campaign in Georgia. The event is hosted by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
The arms-length approach to Biden offers a reminder how the leading figures in both parties are being held at bay from the dueling candidates.
Former President Donald Trump, an early backer of Walker, last held a rally in Georgia in March but hasn’t returned during the general election phase or the runoff. That’s because GOP officials convinced Trump’s advisers he would do more harm than good to Walker’s bid.
