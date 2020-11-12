The Jolt: Yes, there could be a recount after the recount in Georgia

The runoff pits longtime Public Service Commission member Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Democrat Daniel Blackman.

As an orphaned, low-turnout contest, the runoff favored McDonald. Republicans have long enjoyed an edge in getting their voters to the polls for a second round of voting that occurs in the tryptophanic days after Thanksgiving.

This low-profile contest will now be tied to two U.S. Senate contests that could see half a billion dollars in spending to drive voters to the ballot box.

***

Brad Raffensberg may not be on every Republican’s Christmas card list, but the Wall Street Journal weighed in on the secretary of state’s side last night with a lead editorial that praised his “reassuring” decision to begin a hand recount of every vote cast for president in the general election. It’s more than state law requires, the paper says, but is also about more than just Donald Trump:

Raising the stakes further is the fact that Georgia is set to hold two Senate runoff elections in January, which will decide which party controls the upper chamber. Senate control will determine the national policy direction for the next two years. Georgia should be assured, going into that political maelstrom, that its new election systems are functioning as designed. -

In the words of the WSJ: “Keep calm and count on.”

***

Brad Raffensberger also gets nearly 2,000 words in the New York Times, but this piece isn’t nearly so glowing. Among other unflattering observations, the Times describes Raff’s “punctilious blandness,” and says he has a voice “that rarely rises above the dispassionate tone of a functionary behind the desk at a Department of Motor Vehicles office.”

It also notes that, in a sit-down interview, he looked toward his deputy, Jordan Fuchs, for help in delivering apparently rehearsed talking points. But these words from an unexpected ally jumped out at us:

Andrea Young, the executive director of the A.C.L.U. of Georgia, praised Mr. Raffensperger’s handling of this year’s general election and characterized this week’s criticism as “voter suppression 2.0.” “As a child of the South,” she said, “it just sounds like too many Black people voted and we don’t like it.” -

***

Georgia is becoming an early proving ground for potential 2024 presidential candidates. On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida joined chamber colleague Kelly Loeffler for a rally. On Friday, fellow Floridian and Sen. Rick Scott is scheduled to visit Cumming with Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue for a “Save the Majority” rally.

Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Georgia next Friday, and other potential presidential hopefuls are sure to return to the state, including Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley. The latter two were campaigning in Georgia with Loeffler the week before the election.

Rick Scott is getting a jump on his new job as the incoming chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, the GOP outfit whose mission is, indeed, keeping the Senate majority for Republicans. Scott’s focus will be winning the 2022 election cycle, when either Loeffler or Rev. Raphael Warnock will be up for election again.

***

But about that Rubio/Loeffler gathering at Cobb County GOP headquarters in Marietta. It was a packed affair, with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder -- and often maskless. From the Twitter account of CNN national correspondent Kyung Lah:

My entire @CNN team has physically left this indoor rally. It’s not safe given the #Covid19 numbers in Georgia. Again, this is the “Save our Majority” rally in Cobb County -

***

The COVID-19 pandemic has hammered thousands of businesses in Georgia, and one of the hardest hit areas was the hospitality industry.

AJC budget nerd James Salzer reported last week that seven months after pandemic hit, taxes on hotel/motel stays were still off 27.1% in October.

While perusing recent state audits, he also noticed the hospitality and convention falloff has hit the Georgia World Congress Center pretty hard.

The massive state-owned facility in downtown Atlanta, typically home to hundreds of conventions and events each year, reported that operating revenues were down 31.5% in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30, or about $20.8 million. Expenses declined 1.6% in the same period.

“The significant reduction in revenue is a direct effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which results in cancellations of over 100 events,” the audit said.

The decrease in expenses, it added, “was mainly in personnel services due to a reduction in overtime and temporary help based on event cancellations.”

***

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, has a new ally in his bid to become chairman of the House Agriculture Committee: fellow Congressional Black Caucus member Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio.

Fudge has her sights set on becoming Biden’s agriculture secretary. Therefore, she is backing Scott for the committee chairmanship instead of competing with him, Cleveland.com reports.

By seniority, Scott is next in line to become the committee’s leader, given that the current chairman, Collin Peterson, D-Minn., lost his bid for re-election last week. But there are other House Democrats who hope Speaker Nancy Pelosi will pick them instead.

***

We have found a point of agreement between Democrat Raphael Warnock and GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler, who are locked in one of two U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Both are condemning Facebook’s temporary ban on political ads is coming at precisely the wrong time for Georgia’s Senate runoffs. The social media network says the ban will continue for at least another month and there is no exception for candidates with upcoming races, Adweek reports.

***

The U.S. government has deported some of the immigrant detainees who accused a south Georgia doctor of performing unnecessary medical procedures on them, NBC news says.