The Jolt: In fight over Georgia’s election, Brian Kemp sticks to the sidelines

Despite the occasional jab on Twitter from Donald Trump, Kemp hasn’t taken the president’s side – nor has he offered himself up as a shield to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. From Russ Bynum and the Associated Press:

Kemp, Georgia’s top elected Republican, has staked out a position on the sidelines. Having recently emerged from quarantine after a possible coronavirus exposure, he made his only public appearance since Election Day last week to tout a trade magazine’s ranking of Georgia as the most business-friendly U.S. state.

Pressed by a reporter, he brushed off the question of whether Raffensperger should resign as “moot.” He said he supported the secretary’s decision to order a hand-counted audit of Georgia’s roughly 5 million presidential votes.

“Let’s let that happen and let the chips fall where they may,” Kemp told reporters last week.

The governor has said little else about the GOP infighting in his own state as Trump seeks to overturn Biden’s victory by challenging the results in Georgia and other battleground states. Kemp has neither endorsed Trump’s fraud claims nor backed Raffensperger in his assertion that the election was conducted fairly.

Asked if the governor has seen evidence of widespread irregularities or vote fraud, spokesman Cody Hall said Kemp wants to wait until after Georgia certifies its election results. The deadline is Friday.

“At the end of that process, he will make a determination in his own mind if he’s seen anything of that nature,” Hall said.

Hall said he expects the governor’s next public appearance to be Friday, when Vice President Mike Pence comes to Georgia to campaign for Perdue and Loeffler, both of whom face runoffs against their Democratic challengers on Jan 5.

Some of Kemp’s supporters think he is wise to remain neutral.

“For the governor, it would be a catch-22 — it’s going to be hard to make any side happy with any statement he can make,” said Jason Shepherd, Republican Party chairman for Cobb County in the Atlanta suburbs.

Eric Johnson, a former Republican leader of the Georgia Senate, agreed Kemp should stay out of the fray over Trump’s election and focus on the Senate runoffs. He said he’s concerned an escalating debate over the validity of Georgia’s presidential election could hurt Republican turnout in January.

“A Republican civil war doesn’t do anything except hurt the voters we need to come back on Jan. 5,” Johnson said. “If they think there’s corruption, then why vote? If they think it was stolen, why vote? Because it’ll just be stolen again.”

