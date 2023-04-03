The Jolt: Democrats threaten primary against centrist Atlanta lawmaker

Mainor sent us a lengthy response to the threats of a primary challenge. She defended her votes on the two measures and said she was standing up for her community.

“The marginalized never have a voice fighting for them,” she wrote. Here’s more:

“Democrat lawmakers (not constituents) will cry about abortion rights, wail for transgender rights, demand AAPI protections, and create legislation for antisemitism. Yet, if a Black independent female Democrat legislator who grew up in poverty wants to give the bottom 25% of children attending failing schools a second chance at education infuriates some of my fellow Democrats to the point they are soliciting my opposition — that's exactly the problem." - Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor, D-Atlanta

Defeating Mainor, who holds one of the most liberal seats in Georgia, won’t be easy. She emerged from a three-way primary in 2020 and ran unopposed that November. She easily fended off two Democratic primary challengers last year to win a second term.

And there are already signs her next campaign could be a proxy fight over education policy if she faces a formidable primary opponent. Among those amplifying her fundraising calls is Corey DeAngelis, of the American Federation for Children, a pro-voucher group.

Mainor has forged her own path since she arrived at the Capitol in 2021, which she wrote about in an AJC commentary last year. After getting hammered by her fellow Democrats for sitting out a vote on an agriculture issue, she said she found support from an unexpected source: House Speaker David Ralston.

He told her, “Be you, be authentic and represent the people in your district, and you will be fine.”

NATIONAL POLL. A national survey conducted by InsiderAdvantage last week found former President Donald Trump with a significant edge over a group of 10 potential Republican rivals.

The poll of 550 likely voters showed Trump with 57% support, ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (27%) and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (5%). Other contenders, including former Vice President Mike Pence, lagged in the single-digits.

More than half of respondents of the poll said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to indict Trump made them more likely to support the former president, while about 14% say they’re less supportive. Roughly one-third said it had no effect on their views.

The margin of error was 4.2%.

MTG ON 60 MINUTES. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got the “60 Minutes” treatment on Sunday, and regular readers of The Jolt likely saw a repeat of themes we’ve covered in this space for the past two years.

The Rome Republican talked about her negative views of Democrats, defended her support for former President Donald Trump and political views that fit into the umbrella of Christian nationalism.

“The Founding Fathers quoted the Bible constantly and were driven by their faith,” Greene told host Lesley Stahl.

But on social media the backlash was against CBS itself for its decision to highlight Greene on its flagship interview program, with the hashtag #Boycott60Minutes trending on Twitter Sunday evening.

Some of those critics noted that Greene has called for protests in New York City tomorrow to coincide with Trump’s appearance in a Manhattan courthouse. The former president is expected to turn himself in for arraignment there after news broke last week that he would be indicted on charges related to hush money payments for a former porn star.

The event, which organizers are calling a “peaceful protest,” will be held at a park near the courthouse in conjunction with the New York Young Republican Club.

Trump’s camp announced he’ll deliver remarks about the indictment from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida Tuesday night.

COLLEGE CRUNCH. University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue spoke out against the $66 million cut to USG included in the 2024 state budget that lawmakers approved last week on the final day of the legislative session.

Now individual colleges around the state are doing the math and speaking out, too.

Among them is University of North Georgia President Bonita Jacobs, whose school will see a $2.45 million cut in its teaching and student services budget as a part of the overall reduction.

“This new and unexpected budget cut is concerning, as the university is already in the process of absorbing about $13 million in tuition revenue losses and state funding formula reductions related to credit hour declines occurring between Fiscal Year 2021 and Fiscal Year 2025,” Jacobs said in a staff article posted on UNG’s website.

The item also details a “10% state appropriations cut of $8.67 million in Fiscal Year 2021, which was not restored,” along with separate increases approved by lawmakers this year for equipment and construction.

VOUCHER VENT. The Wall Street Journal editorial page is back for its third editorial in three weeks on the now-failed effort to create a statewide voucher program for Georgia students.

After pushing for Gov. Brian Kemp to take a public stand on the issue, which he did in the final week of the General Assembly, the paper now says it was too little, too late. A bill to give $6,500 per student for private or homeschool failed in the House on Day 40 after rural Republicans joined most Democrats to oppose it.

“His support came too late to change enough minds,” the board wrote Sunday. “Georgia has two-year legislative terms, and the House can take up the bill again next year. The Senate doesn’t need to pass it again. There are hopeful signs for 2024.”

It’s not clear what would change rural Republicans’ minds on the issue next year. But an even bigger question is why the New York paper is watching Kemp’s role in the matter here in Georgia so closely.

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden will visit a power plant in Minneapolis to talk about his economic agenda as part of his “Investing in America” tour.

The U.S. House and Senate are on recess and won’t return for votes until April 17.

HARRIS IN DALTON. Vice President Kamala Harris will tour the Qcells solar panel manufacturing plant in Dalton on Thursday as a part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” tour.

In Dalton, she is expected to highlight legislation passed during the first two years of the Biden-Harris administration to increase jobs and strengthen the economy. The measures were designed to address climate change, boost spending on infrastructure, encourage more domestic chip production and provide relief to businesses and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, Qcells announced that it will spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Cartersville and expand the capacity of the existing facility in Dalton.

The expansion is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to Georgia by next year when the new production capacity is brought online.

HUD SECRETARY IN GWINNETT. President Joe Biden’s “Investing in America” tour is also making a stop in Georgia on Monday.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will tour the Good Samaritan Health Center in Norcross with U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath. The Good Samaritan facility was developed with a $2.4 million HUD community development grant.

Following the tour, Fudge and McBath will hold a community roundtable and news conference. Fudge will also meet with Gwinnett County elected officials.

WARNOCK IN NY. Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y. has announced that Georgia’s U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will be its commencement speaker in May.

Warnock’s national profile and role as a pastor-politician have made him a hot ticket on the graduation circuit.

DOG OF THE DAY. Any student of American history knows about Jack, Bobby and Teddy Kennedy.

But only the truly in-the-know Georgia politicos have met the West Highland terrier trio of Jack, Bobby, and Teddy Linville, but we’re here to change that.

These pint-sized politi-pups call Atlanta-based message man, Billy Linville, their person. Since Linville is both the co-founder of Lexicon Strategies and a huge history buff, his dogs are no different.

The power pooches are, of course, named after the famous Kennedy brothers. And Linville named them in order as they joined the family. Jack is 10, Bobby is 8, and Teddy is 5. Like their namesakes, these three enjoy days by the water and evenings hosting powerhouses during Linville’s well-known political shindigs.

Send us your pups of any political persuasion — and cats, on a cat-by-cat basis — to patricia.murphy@ajc.com, or DM us on Twitter @MurphyAJC. We’ve got lots more coming.

