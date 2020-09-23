The Jolt: COVID contact tracing? What contact tracing?

Robert Ashe had called for two reasons. First, his mother’s bout with COVID-19 was relatively mild – possibly because the trainer who likely exposed her was masked. It’s possible that the mask reduced the “viral load” that Kathy Ashe was exposed to – and that’s information worth passing on.

Then there was this: “Despite having tested positive two-plus weeks ago, no one from Fulton County or anyone with the state has contacted her,” Robert Ashe said.

In this case, responsible individuals reached out to one another. “That’s the only contact tracing that I can tell is going on. But given the amount of asymptomatic spread, that breaks down. If the trainer hadn’t called my mom, she wouldn’t have known she had it,” her son said.

***

The street unrest that has accompanied many protests over police violence against Black Americans has sent many Georgians to their racial corners. From an AJC poll of likely Georgia voters:

For example, 65% of Black voters said they were more concerned about the actions by police against George Floyd and others than they were about protests that have turned violent. Among white respondents, 60% said violent protesting bothered them more. Overall, 57% of voters polled said they support protests responding to the death of Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police. But the number declined to 42% of white people and 24% of Republicans. -

***

Shortly after the AJC published polling results in U.S. Senate race No. 2, Republican Senate candidate Doug Collins' campaign sent out a fundraising email detailing a “very close race.” That much is true.

This part wasn’t: It listed Democrat Raphael Warnock with the top spot in the poll at 24%, followed by Collins at 21% and his archrival Kelly Loeffler at 20%.

In reality, Loeffler was in the catbird seat with 24%, followed by Collins at 21% and Warnock at 20%. (In fact, the survey has a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points, which makes the order of finish somewhat moot.)

Collins spokesman Dan McLagan acknowledged the error and pointed to other campaign memos sent to supporters that day with the accurate figures.

***

In a New York Times piece on Republican efforts to back Green Party candidates in other states, in order to bleed votes away from Democrats, we find this intriguing paragraph:

Republican efforts to aid the Green Party are not new. In 2016, a billionaire backer of President Trump, Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot, provided support to Jill Stein, the Green candidate, according to people with knowledge of the strategy, who said the effort was done with the knowledge of some officials at the Trump campaign and its chairman at the time, Paul Manafort. (Mr. Manafort was subsequently convicted of eight counts in an unrelated financial fraud trial.) -

***

The latest episode of Showtime’s “The Circus” includes an interview with Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, who spoke of his wife Alisha’s struggle with COVID-19. From the interview:

“While she was fighting the virus, the campaign and all of its concerns really fell away. I could not bring myself, when she was sick, to isolate from her … She made a full recovery, but a lot of people haven’t. This is the experience of hundreds of thousands of American families, to worry about the health of a loved one.” -

Watch it here. The entire episode on Showtime at 8 p.m. Sunday.

***

The U.S. House took the first step in avoiding a federal government shutdown at the end of this month by passing a stop-gap spending bill.

The 359-57 vote was bipartisan, but 56 Republicans voted against the bill and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted “present” in protest. U.S. Reps. Jody Hice, R-Monroe, and Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, were the only Georgia lawmakers to vote no.

The Senate is expected to sign off by the end of the week.

***

On Tuesday, we told you of how the U.S. Senate campaign of Kelly Loeffler had blurred out – at the company’s request -- the UPS logo in TV ads that drew on a Donald Trump event at which the president handed out compliments to Loeffler, GOP rival Doug Collins, and Sixth District congressional candidate Karen Handel.

We were quickly sent a clip of a Lucy McBath campaign ad – tying Handel to Trump – that also used a brief clip from the UPS. A spokesman for McBath, who upset Handel in 2018, confirmed that UPS had asked for its logo to be removed. It wasn’t in an early clip – but was in subsequent versions, spokesman Jake Orvis said.

***

The National Republican Congressional Committee aired a new ad that echoes Republican Karen Handel’s “law and order” attacks against U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath.

The ad accuses McBath of supporting proposals that released criminals from jail and says “crime has gotten out of control” in the Sixth District as a result.

The visual is of a white woman jogging in slow motion. The ad references McBath’s vote in May on the House version of the HEROES Act, a COVID-19 relief bill that, among numerous provisions, directed federal prisons to release certain nonviolent, elderly or sick detainees in order to depopulate lock-ups during the pandemic. The measure did not pass in the U.S. Senate.

McBath’s campaign pointed out that Handel voted in favor of the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill signed into law by President Donald Trump that led to the release of thousands of prisoners.

***

Mexico has asked U.S. immigration officials to provide a formal report about a whistleblower’s complaint that a doctor at a Georgia immigration facility is accused of performing hysterectomies without detainees' full consent and treating others badly, Reuters reported.

***

In endorsement news: Kwanza Hall, a Democrat who is among seven candidates in the special election to complete the final two months of U.S. Rep. John Lewis’s term, announced endorsements from DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston and former state senator Jason Carter (grandson of President Jimmy Carter).

***

Our AJC colleague Mark Niesse reports that the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Georgia have submitted an amicus brief to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals -- in support of a lower court ruling that says absentee ballots from 17 Georgia counties must be counted in the Nov. 3 election if they are postmarked by 7 p.m. and arrive within three days later.

We thought you might be interested in excerpts from the document, which can be read in its entirety here. Consider: