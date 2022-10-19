Star power: Miranda, Oprah to stump for Georgia Democrats

Republicans have been helped by a different sort of celebrity.

A string of big-name GOP figures campaigned recently for Kemp and Senate hopeful Herschel Walker. This week, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott joined the parade at a pro-Walker event hosted by Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

“There is no state more patriotic than the state of Georgia,” Graham said Tuesday at a Walker rally in Buckhead. “Nobody will have the men and women of the military’s back better than Herschel Walker.”

The star-studded focus on the race is welcome news for Kemp, who has painted his opponent as a celebrity candidate since before she entered the race.

Still, the governor’s campaign spokesman Tate Mitchell noted the famous figure who has yet to stump with Abrams in the closing weeks of the race – a president whose approval rating hovers below 40% in some recent polls.

“Where is Joe Biden?” Mitchell asked.