Oprah Winfrey to host virtual campaign event with Stacey Abrams

Winfrey may be the biggest celebrity to join the campaign trail — even if just virtually — this cycle. But she’s part of a trend. In the past week alone, Abrams’ campaign highlighted that the entertainer Common canvassed with her supporters. And she held a concert Sunday in downtown Atlanta with singer-songwriters Lucy Dacus and Joy Oladokun that was aimed at younger voters.

Although Republicans regularly critique Abrams for relying on star power, top GOP candidates have also relied on famous names. A string of notable political figures and potential 2024 presidential candidates have stumped for Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin headlined a recent suburban rally for Kemp, who is leading Abrams in recent polls. At a pro-Walker event on Monday, Fox News personality Sean Hannity featured U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott promising a GOP victory. Walker, who has had a spate of recent controversies, is in a closer race against Warnock.