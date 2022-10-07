Stacey Abrams raises more than $36M in three-month period

Much of that money has come from out of state. The latest figures weren’t immediately available, but roughly 86% of Abrams’ itemized contributions through June came from beyond Georgia.

Kemp has recently stepped up his pace. His campaign said earlier it took in nearly $29 million during the July 1-Sept. 30 period, a record figure for a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Georgia that still lagged Abrams. In all, he’s amassed more than $54 million while boosting his efforts to raise money outside the state.

The bitter rivals have spent the torrent of cash on a barrage of ads, legions of staffers and an intensifying battle to build more effective grassroots organizations.

The disclosures also reflect the growing importance of leadership committees. The fundraising vehicles were created by Republicans in the General Assembly to help Kemp stay in power, but they have proved to be a boon for Abrams as well.

Abrams’ main campaign apparatus collected $15.4 million over the three-month span, while her One Georgia leadership committee soaked up $20.8 million.

“Our fundraising includes donors from every corner of Georgia who understand that Brian Kemp’s extreme and dangerous agenda puts Georgians’ lives and our economy at risk,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams’ top aide.

The surge of cash also reinforces the growing financial clout of marquee candidates in Georgia after Democrats flipped the state in the 2020 presidential contests and swept both U.S. Senate runoffs weeks later.

In this year’s Senate race, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock took in more than $26 million over the three-month span. Republican Herschel Walker, a former football star, raised more than $12 million for his bid.

And down-ticket candidates have raked in impressive hauls, too. State Rep. Bee Nguyen reported she raised more than $1 million for her bid for secretary of state, and she’ll end the period with $1.2 million on hand.