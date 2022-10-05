Kemp raises about $29M to fuel final push in rematch against Abrams

Kemp’s campaign said Wednesday it will report roughly $15.4 million in the bank for the final stretch against Democrat Stacey Abrams, an elite fundraiser who has far outpaced her opponent in collecting cash since she entered the race last year.

Abrams hasn’t yet reported her latest financial disclosure, but she collected more than $22 million in a two-month span between May and June in her last filing. Both rivals have far surpassed their fundraising totals from four years ago, when they shattered state records.