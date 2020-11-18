Analysis shows surge in Asian, Hispanic voters helped Biden capture Georgia

“It’s the most diverse electorate in Georgia in recent history,” said Tom Bonier, the firm’s chief executive. “The youth vote share is also likely the highest we’ve seen in years.”

He conducted the review as a response to a New York Times analysis of Georgia’s vote, which he said failed to account for voters who don’t offer a description of their race. Those “unknown” voters tend to be disproportionately voters of color, and make up as many as 10% of voters in some key counties.

The review was conducted based on a trove of recently-released turnout data from the Secretary of State’s office of Georgia’s election, which resulted in Biden’s narrow win in Georgia. He leads Trump by roughly 13,000 votes amid a statewide hand recount.