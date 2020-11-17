X

Senate Democrats pump in $5M to boost Ossoff, Warnock in Georgia

Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff, right, and Raphael Warnock acknowledge a crowd of supporters during a rally at the Cobb Civic Center on Sunday, Nov.15, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. (John Amis/Atlanta Journal & Constitution via AP)
Credit: John Amis

Political Insider | 48 minutes ago
By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is spending another $5 million to boost Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Jan. 5 runoffs to decide control of the U.S. Senate.

The Senate Majority PAC’s initial investment includes $4.5 million in TV spending that starts with a pair of ads pummeling Republican U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. An additional $500,000 will be devoted to digital spending.

It’s the latest in a surge of spending for the consequential runoffs. All told, the campaigns and outside groups have spent roughly $100 million on TV and radio advertising in the first two weeks of the runoff.

While Republicans have a roughly two-to-one spending advantage on Georgia’s airwaves so far, analysts expect Democrats to catch up by mid-December when early voting begins.

Senate Majority PAC is expected to be one of the dominant players. The organization spent $16 million to persuade and mobilize Black voters during the general election cycle, and is likely to launch new initiatives in Georgia through January. It just launched two new groups - Georgia Honor and The Georgia Way - to administer the spending.

“After President-elect Biden’s historic win in Georgia, we know these Senate seats are competitive and we are committed to building upon the work that started months ago to elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff,” said J.B. Poersch, the group’s president.

The two ads serve as a reminder that the two Democrats on the ticket are running as a packaged deal – and both need to win for the party to flip control of the Senate. The 30-second spots highlight familiar themes that Democrats hope will energize their supporters.

The first, “Knew,” targets Loeffler for her stock transactions after a senators-only briefing in January as the pandemic worsened. The second, “Dominoes,” accuses Perdue of “blocking relief for small businesses” during the pandemic.

See them below:

Greg Bluestein

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

