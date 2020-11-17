Senate Democrats pump in $5M to boost Ossoff, Warnock in Georgia

“After President-elect Biden’s historic win in Georgia, we know these Senate seats are competitive and we are committed to building upon the work that started months ago to elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff,” said J.B. Poersch, the group’s president.

The two ads serve as a reminder that the two Democrats on the ticket are running as a packaged deal – and both need to win for the party to flip control of the Senate. The 30-second spots highlight familiar themes that Democrats hope will energize their supporters.

The first, “Knew,” targets Loeffler for her stock transactions after a senators-only briefing in January as the pandemic worsened. The second, “Dominoes,” accuses Perdue of “blocking relief for small businesses” during the pandemic.

See them below: