Senate Democrats to spend another $10M to boost Ossoff, Warnock

A group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is spending an additional $10 million through next week’s election to boost Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Majority Forward said Monday it is adding more than $5 million to a program it launched in September geared toward mobilizing voters of color to back the two Democrats challenging Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
And the group’s super PAC, Senate Majority, will spend another $4.7 million on digital ads highlighting Warnock’s health care stance and former President Barack Obama’s endorsement of both candidates.
“Georgia is one of the most important Senate battlegrounds in the country, and with two competitive races that could go to run-off elections, we are fighting for every vote and doubling down on our investment to reach Black voters,” said J.B. Poersch of Majority Forward.
The late infusion by Majority Forward comes after the group announced in September it was spending an initial $6 million to target, persuade and register voters of color to back the two Democrats. All told, the group plans to spend $16.35 million in Georgia before Election Day.
The program’s expansion includes targeted digital ads, direct and radio spots urging Georgians to make a plan to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election. More than 2.7 million voters have already cast ballots, and the three-week in-person early-voting period ends on Friday.
The Majority Forward program serves another purpose: It’s expected to be expanded after the Nov. 3 vote to energize Black voters ahead of Jan. 5 runoffs.
The chaotic special election for Loeffler’s seat is already expected to require another round of voting since no candidate is likely to get a majority of the vote, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll published Monday shows the deadlocked Perdue contest might also require an overtime vote.
“Our new push will build upon the work happening on the ground to mobilize voters of color and register new voters who are driving record turnout at the polls,” said Poersch.