Senate Democrats to spend another $10M to boost Ossoff, Warnock

The program’s expansion includes targeted digital ads, direct and radio spots urging Georgians to make a plan to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election. More than 2.7 million voters have already cast ballots, and the three-week in-person early-voting period ends on Friday.

The Majority Forward program serves another purpose: It’s expected to be expanded after the Nov. 3 vote to energize Black voters ahead of Jan. 5 runoffs.

The chaotic special election for Loeffler’s seat is already expected to require another round of voting since no candidate is likely to get a majority of the vote, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll published Monday shows the deadlocked Perdue contest might also require an overtime vote.

“Our new push will build upon the work happening on the ground to mobilize voters of color and register new voters who are driving record turnout at the polls,” said Poersch.