RNC notebook: Georgia congressmen to attend Trump speech on Thursday

Three members of Georgia’s congressional delegation have confirmed they will attend President Trump’s convention keynote speech in person on Thursday night, accepting the invitation extended to most Republican members of Congress. Trump is scheduled to give his remarks at the White House.
U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter of Pooler, Rick Allen of Evans and Jody Hice of Monroe all said they plan on being in the audience.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins’ campaign said he won’t be attending but may be hosting a viewing party on Thursday night; Collins has been traveling the state campaigning for U.S. Senate. He also recorded a video in support of Trump that is scheduled to air on social media or the GOP website some time during the week.
The other members of Georgia’s delegation did not respond with a yes or no, including U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and U.S. Reps. Drew Ferguson, Austin Scott, Rob Woodall, Tom Graves and Barry Loudermilk.
Trump’s speech was initially described as an acceptance address, but he delivered remarks to delegates in Charlotte on Monday morning after they officially re-nominated him to a second term. He said then that he was saving for topics from Thursday, such as his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking ahead: Vice President Pence to give acceptance speech
Vice President Mike Pence will give his acceptance speech on Wednesday night from Fort McHenry, the historic military installation in Baltimore that inspired the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Other scheduled speakers include second lady Karen Pence, former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, Congressman Dan Crenshaw and Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law.
