Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighs in on Marjorie Taylor Greene

“Do you know how little attention I pay when the president of the United States called me horrible things? I don’t pay any attention to that,” Pelosi said during a news conference Thursday morning.

The speaker said Republicans have to grapple with how to treat their likely new member. Greene won a GOP runoff and now faces Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November. She is expected to win easily in Georgia’s heavily conservative 14th Congressional District and would become the first QAnon supporter in Congress.