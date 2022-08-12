Rivian incentives ignite rift in Georgia governor race

Kemp’s administration offered a $1.5 billion package of state and local tax breaks, free land and other inducements to help score a Rivian project that promises to create 7,500 high-paying manufacturing jobs and establish the state as an EV hub.

By far the biggest piece of the package involves a local tax abatement worth more than $700 million that was approved by county officials.

Other generous perks were spelled out in Georgia law, including about $200 million from a recently-altered “mega tax credit” program that offers incentives at $5,250 per job annually for five years for companies readying major investments in Georgia.

If Rivian fails to deliver on at least 80% of its promised jobs and investment by the end of 2028, the company is subject to claw back provisions on a portion of the incentive package. The state says Rivian must maintain its 80% commitment through 2047.

“They haven’t gotten that money yet,” Kemp said Thursday of the job tax credits, “and they’re not going to get that money until they build that plant and hire that worker.”

Fallout over the deal unexpectedly factored into the Republican primary. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue framed the public incentives as a naked election-year ploy conducted in the “dark of night” to help Kemp’s political career and said he would have nixed the project.

Kemp and his allies maintained what politicians usually say after landing a major project: That incentives just sweetened a deal that hinged on other factors, including Georgia’s talented workforce, logistics network and economic environment.

Perdue’s argument didn’t rev up many votes for him. Kemp routed his GOP rival in the counties surrounding the east Georgia tract where the Rivian plant would be built in the May primary. Still, many local residents remain worried the factory will dramatically change their rural community.

A note of disclosure

Cox Enterprises, owner of the AJC, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian and supplies services to it. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.