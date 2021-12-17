Rivian losing money as it struggles to meet fast-rising EV orders

Orders have been soaring, CEO RJ Scaringe said during the call. Rivian has received a total of 71,000 orders in the U.S. and Canada for its pickup truck and SUV through Dec. 15, up from 55,400 orders last month.

“What we are finding is that early customers are excited to take rides and to invite their family and friends to take rides” in their new Rivian vehicles once they’re delivered, he said.

However, “orders are coming in at a rate that exceeds our current rate of production,” he said.

Rivian has delivered 386 vehicles to date, largely to its own employees, and plans to deliver its first vans to Amazon this month.

The company has tried to ramp up production at its one existing plant in Illinois as quickly as possible, Scaringe said, but it’s hit some roadblocks. One is the supply chain crisis that’s hit the global economy.

The development of Rivian’s manufacturing processes caused another delay. Earlier this year, Rivian adjusted one of its Illinois production lines from making trucks to making SUVs.

“That proved to be more challenging than we anticipated but we managed through it,” said Scaringe, adding the company is “trying to have both those products in the market as quickly as possible.”

Rivian has ambitious goals for growth and that’s where Georgia comes in. The Georgia plant will manufacture up to 400,000 vehicles yearly, while Rivian’s Illinois plant will make 200,000. Those will contribute to Rivian’s ultimate goal of making 1 million vehicles yearly by 2029.

But the Georgia factory won’t be helping reduce the order backlog any time soon.

Rivian will break ground on its 2,000-acre site between Covington and Madison this summer and expects to begin production in 2024.

Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns a 4.7% stake in Rivian and supplies services to Rivian. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.