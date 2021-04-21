Georgia 2022: Democratic lawmaker jumps in LG race

State Rep. Derrick Jackson said he’ll focus his campaign on his more than two decades of service in the U.S. Navy and his three terms representing a Fayette-based district in the Legislature.

“I cannot sit on the sidelines to watch a democracy I put my life on the line to protect is being tarnished,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I can’t ask others to run for higher office when I know the calling all my life has positioned me for this moment.”